Sir Cliff Richard's Christmas gravy recipe branded 'absolutely vile' by celebrity chef

The Mirror wins our Headline of the Day Award, though the judges did point out that Cliff recorded Move it, which has a claim to be the great British rock record, and that celebrity chefs are ten a penny these days.

