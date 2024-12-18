Snailbeach like it used to be

This is Snailbeach as I first saw it. The white heaps of spoil from the lead mines made it a miniature version of the china clay country in Cornwall.
That was on 3 June 1989 - I can date it so accurately because I remember it as the day England best Poland 3-0, the unexpectedly comfortable victory doing much to secure our qualification for Italia 90.
This photograph was taken in 1995, which I suspect was the year the bulldozers moved in to landscape the tips.
You can read more about Snailbeach in the old days in guest posts by:
- Christina Samson - Memories of Snailbeach in the 1950s
- Eric Loveland Heath - Snailbeach and the music of abandonment
