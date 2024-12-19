The Joy of Six 1301

Gilo dissects the culture that prevents Church of England bishops from speaking out on abuse in the Church of England.
Jonathan Liew finds that the brave new world of cricket is now so new after all: "All over the world, at differing rates, players are learning that cricket’s new dawn is really the oldest tale of all: a game that was always rigged against them. Where a few get rich, and the rest simply fight over the scraps."
New research reveals that Doggerland - a sunken swath of Europe connecting Britain to the mainland - was more than a simple thoroughfare. It was home, reports Tristan McConnell.
Francis Young considers a seasonal theological dispute: "It does seem that in the minds of some clergy, Jesus Christ and Santa Claus exist in a kind of cosmic opposition, with belief in Santa representing a hindrance to faith in children because it keeps faith always at the level of childish fantasy. The trouble with this approach, however, is that it fundamentally fails to understand the nature of faith and belief - and speaks, in fact, to a deep lack of faith in those religious believers who feel threatened by myth and story."
If you consider how phenomenally popular Round the Horne was - 15 million listeners at its height - I don't think it's fanciful to say that Kenneth Horne was one of the men of the century, alongside Gandhi, John Logie Baird, FDR, and Ian Botham.
