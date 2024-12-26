Folk on Foot: A Shropshire Christmas with John Kirkpatrick

The latest edition of Matthew Bannister's Folk on Foot podcast takes us to Bishop's Castle in the company of the celebrated accordionist John Kirkpatrick.
It's a good listen, both on the appeal of the town and on the history of morris dancing. I do admire the South Shropshire practice of inventing ancient folk festivals to bring in visitors.
I didn't visit Bishop's Castle when I finally made it back to Shropshire this summer, but if you click on an old blog post here you will find what is claimed to be a film of the Bishop's Castle elephant.
If you've any interest in folk music or the sense of place, Folk on Foot is a podcast to cherish.
