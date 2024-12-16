First newspaper listing for what became the Spencer Davis Group?

It's not much to look at, but this notice from the Birmingham Mail for 23 October 1963 sets a new record for the earliest press mention of Steve Winwood I can find.
The previous record was 3 December 1963, and because new titles are being added to the British Newspaper Archive all the time, it's possible that this one will be broken too.
Here again, though he was only 15, Steve Winwood shares top billing with Spencer Davis. The band has not yet become the Spencer Davis Group.
This notice is on page 2 of the newspaper. Stories on page 1 include:
- Final moves made to allow prime minister Alec Douglas Home to renounce his peerage;
- All seven aboard a test flight of the BAC III die when it crashes in Wiltshire;
- Michael Foot continues to recover from a serious car accident.
No comments:
Post a Comment