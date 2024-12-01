Lord Bonkers' Diary: “I’m not paying that for a corn pone”

New Rutland ('The Pork Pie State') in a diary entry some years ago. I hope the Democrats will study his remarks carefully, because he can be a wise old bird, and the career of John Burns is worthy of study too.
Saturday
I was not surprised by the evil Trump’s victory. Having spent some weeks in New Rutland during the campaign, I was well aware that the cost of living was foremost in voters’ minds. “Have you seen the price of hominy grits?” they said to one another, and “I’m not paying that for a corn pone.”
Set against this, the news that the delightful Kamala Harris had been endorsed by Beyoncé Knowles (or was it Cyril Knowles?) fell a little flat.
We should not allow our revulsion at Trump to lead us to think badly of the whole population over the pond: I remain convinced that there is no finer fellow to poke a cow with than Johnny American. And no good Liberal will run down the labouring classes: if you’d tried that in John Burns’s hearing, he’d have given you one up the snoot.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
