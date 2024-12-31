Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Story of Jackanory (2007)


There's a question at the heart of this 2007 documentary. Did children become more sophisticated and demand more than simply being read a story, or was it that adults lost confidence in that format and spoilt Jackanory as a result?

Whichever view you take, there's a lot to enjoy here - both social history and glimpses of famous figures when they were much younger than we normally see them. So it's worth a watch even if you don't, as I do, remember Little Nose.

For more on the history of Jackanory, see my post on the programme's 1969 dramatisation of Susan Cooper's Over Sea, Under Stone.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)