"Ooh, Your Eminence!": A short review of Conclave (2024)

If you enjoyed The Death of Stalin or the television adaptation of Tinker Tailor Solder Spy, you will enjoy Conclave - it's another film about power and hierarchy in a very male organisation.
In this one, the cardinals meet to choose a new Pope, and politicking, corruption and violence ensue.
Conclave threatens to veer into Judge John Deed country when Ralph Fiennes, as Cardinal Lawrence, turns detective, but stops short of that line.
And Fiennes plays the scene where he is overcome with grief on finding the late Pope's glasses well, but Jean Alexander did it better when she found Stan's in Coronation Street.
I'm not proud of it, but I was often reminded of the finest double entendre in all the Carry On canon.
