Friday, December 20, 2024
Bob Trubshaw on the ironstone railways of Leicestershire
A thorough survey of a vanished local industry and its associated railways. At 33:20 we visit Nevill Holt, which is believed by many scholars to be the inspiration for Bonkers Hall.
