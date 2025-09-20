A Lib Dem reshuffle is coming after this conference

Photo by Amanda Jones on Unsplash
Senior party figures have told PoliticsHome that the Liberal Democrats will reshuffle their frontbench after their party conference in Bournemouth this weekend.
Among the names tipped for promotion in Harriet Symonds' article are Alex Brewer, Jess Brown-Fuller, Josh Reynolds, Anna Sabine, Mike Martin and Bobby Dean.
Given the calibre of the new Lib Dem MPs elected last year, this sounds like a positive move.
But don't get too excited:
Continuity will prevail in some key areas: deputy leader Daisy Cooper is expected to remain in the Treasury brief, as are Callum Miller in Foreign Affairs – seen as a "safe pair of hands" –and chief whip Wendy Chamberlain.
