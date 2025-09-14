Lord Bonkers' Diary: Streets given over to foxes and feral cats

The key is to steal from lots of different writers. Then you become original.
Wednesday
Westminster in high summer is strangely deserted – the irony is that I normally have to dodge F&F when here, but today I’ve come to the House to be sure of avoiding them. The Whitehall mandarins have left for Tuscany or the grouse moors, and the only politico you see is the odd junior minister who’s been naughty and made to stay behind. Otherwise, I find the streets given over to foxes and feral cats.
As a result, when I chance upon a Labour peer we clap each other heartily upon the back and make a beeline for one of my clubs. Said peer then unfolds a tale that makes my each particular hair to stand on end like quills upon the fretful porpentine. (A good line that: I got it from our own Manuela Perteghella.)
It seems the prime minister was locked in a store cupboard in No. 10 for the best part of a fortnight and had to survive on luxury biscuits and those boiled sweets they have at meetings with flipcharts. “Whatever did you people do?” I ask. “That’s the worrying thing,” replies my companion. “No one noticed for the first ten days.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week
