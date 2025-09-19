"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, September 19, 2025
Kenilworth voted the sixth best place to live in Warwickshire
I phoned in to the meeting from Bournemouth, only to find that the judges had already decided that this blog's Headline of the Day Award should go to Kenilworth Hub News.
No comments:
Post a Comment