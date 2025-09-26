The Joy of Six 1414

Claire Wilmot examines how the far right has embraced deepfake technology: "A Londoner spreading deepfakes of white women saying they don’t feel safe 'because of migrants' told me impatiently that everyone knows the videos aren't real, but I was missing the point: 'It's about us showing everyone what’s really happening.'"
"Alarmingly, the new data show an accelerating pattern of decline in our bird populations, whether on our farmland, wetlands, uplands or seas, as they are pushed past their limits. Notably, seabirds have crashed in number, many hit hard by avian influenza, on top of a cocktail of growing pressures." Helena Horton finds that wild bird numbers continue to fall in UK. with some species in dramatic freefall.
"Elizabeth I and Mary I are the only women named in the national curriculum, while in 2023 women appeared in just 6 per cent of GCSE and A-level history exam questions." Richard Adams reports on research from End Sexism in Schools.
Pamela Fisher on the days when Nanpantan near Loughborough was an inland holiday resort.
Seth Thévoz asks an important question: which London club did Doctor Who belong to?
