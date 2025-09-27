Bryan Ferry and Howard Kendall played together in the same school football team

I was convinced I had made this my Trivial Fact of the Day years ago, but I hadn't. So now I have.
Ferry and Kendall both attended Washington Grammar School in County Durham. The photo above, borrowed off of the internet, shows them together in the school's under-13 side in 1957/8. Ferry, who is under the left-hand arrow, played in goal.
Howard Kendall, a midfielder, played for Preston North End in an FA Cup final when he was 17 and then joined Everton, where he won a Championship medal. He later returned to the club as manager, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and the European Cup-Winners' Cup. He died in 2015.
