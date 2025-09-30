Tuesday, September 30, 2025

That new Liberal Democrat frontbench team in full

Mark Pack reports on the announcement of a new, expanded Liberal Democrat frontbench team.

The team has newly created spokesperson roles for migration, schools, cancer care, rural affairs and a shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.

You can see the full team below. Two names that featured in pre-reshuffle speculation – Alex Brewer and Mike Martin – are not included.


Liberal Democrat Commons Frontbench Team

Leader of the Liberal Democrats – Ed Davey MP

Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson – Daisy Cooper MP

Chief Whip – Wendy Chamberlain MP

Cabinet Office Spokesperson – Lisa Smart MP

Health and Social Care Spokesperson – Helen Morgan MP

Education, Children and Families Spokesperson – Munira Wilson MP

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Spokesperson – Tim Farron MP

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson – Calum Miller MP

Home Affairs Spokesperson – Max Wilkinson MP

Business Spokesperson – Sarah Olney MP

Justice Spokesperson – Jess Brown-Fuller MP

Women and Equalities Spokesperson – Marie Goldman MP

Energy Security and Net Zero Spokesperson Pippa Heylings MP

Housing and Communities Spokesperson – Gideon Amos MP

Transport Spokesperson – Olly Glover MP

Science, Innovation and Technology Spokesperson – Victoria Collins MP

Culture, Media and Sport Spokesperson – Anna Sabine MP

Defence Spokesperson – James MacCleary MP

Work and Pensions Spokesperso –  Steve Darling MP

Scotland Spokesperson – Susan Murray MP

Wales Spokesperson – David Chadwick MP

Northern Ireland Spokesperson – Paul Kohler MP

London Spokesperson – Luke Taylor MP

Primary Care and Cancer Spokesperson – Helen Maguire MP

Care and Carers Spokesperson – Alison Bennett MP

Mental Health Spokesperson – Danny Chambers MP

Universities and Skills Spokesperson – Ian Sollom MP

Schools Spokesperson – Caroline Voaden MP

Immigration and Asylum Spokesperson – – Will Forster MP

Trade Spokesperson Joshua Reynolds MP

International Development Spokesperson – Monica Harding MP

Europe Spokesperson – Al Pinkerton MP

Local Government Spokesperson – Zöe Franklin MP

Rural Affairs Spokesperson – Sarah Dyke MP

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Charlie Maynard MP

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons – Bobby Dean MP

Shadow Attorney General – Ben Maguire MP

Deputy Chief Whip – Tom Morrison MP

