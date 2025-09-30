That new Liberal Democrat frontbench team in full

Mark Pack reports on the announcement of a new, expanded Liberal Democrat frontbench team.
The team has newly created spokesperson roles for migration, schools, cancer care, rural affairs and a shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.
You can see the full team below. Two names that featured in pre-reshuffle speculation – Alex Brewer and Mike Martin – are not included.
Liberal Democrat Commons Frontbench Team
Leader of the Liberal Democrats – Ed Davey MP
Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson – Daisy Cooper MP
Chief Whip – Wendy Chamberlain MP
Cabinet Office Spokesperson – Lisa Smart MP
Health and Social Care Spokesperson – Helen Morgan MP
Education, Children and Families Spokesperson – Munira Wilson MP
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Spokesperson – Tim Farron MP
Foreign Affairs Spokesperson – Calum Miller MP
Home Affairs Spokesperson – Max Wilkinson MP
Business Spokesperson – Sarah Olney MP
Justice Spokesperson – Jess Brown-Fuller MP
Women and Equalities Spokesperson – Marie Goldman MP
Energy Security and Net Zero Spokesperson Pippa Heylings MP
Housing and Communities Spokesperson – Gideon Amos MP
Transport Spokesperson – Olly Glover MP
Science, Innovation and Technology Spokesperson – Victoria Collins MP
Culture, Media and Sport Spokesperson – Anna Sabine MP
Defence Spokesperson – James MacCleary MP
Work and Pensions Spokesperso – Steve Darling MP
Scotland Spokesperson – Susan Murray MP
Wales Spokesperson – David Chadwick MP
Northern Ireland Spokesperson – Paul Kohler MP
London Spokesperson – Luke Taylor MP
Primary Care and Cancer Spokesperson – Helen Maguire MP
Care and Carers Spokesperson – Alison Bennett MP
Mental Health Spokesperson – Danny Chambers MP
Universities and Skills Spokesperson – Ian Sollom MP
Schools Spokesperson – Caroline Voaden MP
Immigration and Asylum Spokesperson – – Will Forster MP
Trade Spokesperson Joshua Reynolds MP
International Development Spokesperson – Monica Harding MP
Europe Spokesperson – Al Pinkerton MP
Local Government Spokesperson – Zöe Franklin MP
Rural Affairs Spokesperson – Sarah Dyke MP
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Charlie Maynard MP
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons – Bobby Dean MP
Shadow Attorney General – Ben Maguire MP
Deputy Chief Whip – Tom Morrison MP
