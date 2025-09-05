Zack Polanski: More left-wing populist than Green?

Simon McGrath makes an interesting observation on Liberal Democrat Voice:
Looking at his statement when he was elected, climate and environment barely feature and his Twitter feed tells the same story: the Green Party has chosen a leader who doesn’t seem especially interested in green issues.
And a glance at Polanski's Bluesky feed does little to change this impression. There is lots of left populism, but rather less about the environment.
Going after the old Corbyn vote - young, urban, left wing - is a perfectly valid strategy for the Greens, particularly as Corbyn's new party is not guaranteed to fly. But you do wonder how it will play in Herefordshire and Suffolk.
If Corbyn or Polanski or both do make serious progress in the cities, that will make it harder for the Liberal Democrats to break out of their redoubts in suburban and Southern England.
