The Joy of Six 1403

"The Government’s 10-year plan places heavy emphasis on AI to ease workload and tackle backlogs. I understand why: patients want access, and the Government doesn’t want to fund enough human GP capacity to go round. But impressive exam scores are not the same as safe, sustainable care. What matters in general practice is not just knowledge recall. It is weighing evidence against circumstance, managing uncertainty, and understanding the patient in front of you. No algorithm can replicate that." Sofia Lind says the NHS must resist the urge to replace GPs with AI.
Kathryn Rix looks at the impact and long-term consequences for parliamentary elections of the 1883 Corrupt Practices Act.
"The term 'psychopath; was popularised in the 1940s and a slew of novels and movies from that point on portrayed a particularly chilling type of killer. Being outwardly in control, and even charming, they were able to walk and live among us." Ray Newman looks at three pulp paperbacks from 1959 that explore the links between deprivation, juvenile delinquency and psychopathy. The third of them, The Furnished Room by Laura Del-Rivo, was filmed in Britain as West 11 (1963).
Olympia Kiriakou celebrates the career of Carole Lombard, the queen of screwball comedy.
When Tony Greig died in 2012, Mike Selvey paid tribute to him: "He was without question the most inspirational captain under whom I played. When England won the third Test in Madras to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series, we hoisted him on our shoulders and carried him triumphantly from the ground, in a more restrained age a spontaneous gesture of the respect and affection in which he was held by the team."
