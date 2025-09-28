Sculpture to replace phone mast in Harborough's Friendship Park

EE is now working to decommission and remove mobile phone infrastructure at the site before owner Harborough District Council can demolish the mast in the park.
A steel sculpture to take its place will then be designed and sent to the council's planning department for consideration.
EE confirmed it had installed a new mast nearby and was working to remove its equipment "at the landowner's request".
Northampton Road will be closed on Tuesday 30 September while work takes place at the park, according to highways authority Leicestershire County Council.
You may recall that the friendship park project, and the participation of the community in planting it, outraged the local Conservatives. This confirms my impression that many Tory activists are now more online than in the real world.
No comments:
Post a Comment