Steffan Aquarone is the new chair of the Lib Dem parliamentary party - read what it means in Liberator's Radical Bulletin

Don't tell Lord Bonkers, but I always turn first to Radical Bulletin, Liberator's well-informed gossip section. The first item begins:
Steff Aquarone has won a resounding victory for parliamentary party chair in a shot across Ed Davey’s bow.
The North Norfolk MP beat Frome’s Anna Sabine by 44 to 27. The latter had tried not to be portrayed as the establishment candidate but as Davey’s parliamentary private secretary that was hard to sustain.
The item goes on to suggest that:
Aquarone’s 44 votes is enough to have some front benchers among it, suggesting dissatisfaction including with the Daveybunker’s power runs deeper than might have been thought.
