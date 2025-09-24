Carry on Sergeant, some real crimes that inspired Agatha Christie and It's Trad, Dad!

Three podcasts to enjoy.
Susan Calman and Mike Muncer have begun going through the Carry On films one by one. I listened to their edition on Carry On Sergeant, the very first of them. The makers had no idea they were launching a franchise and national institution, though several actors who were to become Carry On actors were in tha cast. It comes over as a gentle and likeable British film comedy.
Camper Donovan spoke to the Agatha Christie International Festival in Torquay last week and that talk is now an edition of his podcast All About Agatha. His subject was the real-life crimes that inspired some of her best-known novels and her best-known play. Regular readers of this blog will know that The Mousetrap drew upon the death of 12-year-old Dennis O'Neill in Shropshire in 1945, but Kemper gave many more examples of such inspiration that were new to me.
And Andrew Hickey has taken time off from his own magisterial music blog to talk to Goon Pod about the 1962 film It's Trad, Dad! He regards it as the best British pop music film made before A Hard Day's Night. (Lord Bonkers once claimed to have made a controversial film in the same era - I'm a Jihadi, Daddy.)
