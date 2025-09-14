Gerry Rafferty: Whatever's Written in Your Heart

It's strange how good your memory is for the music of your teenage years. John Hodson posted this on Bluesky in the week and it was instantly familiar to me, yet I don't suppose I've heard it since 1978, when it was an unsuccessful single. Hearing it today, I like its gentleness and gospel colouring.
Gerry Rafferty had a remarkable career. He was in a folk duo with Billy Connolly - The Humblebums - that once supported Fotheringay at the Royal Festival Hall alongside Nick Drake. He was the lead singer of Stealers Wheel, whose 1973 hit Stuck in the Middle With You became famous all over again when it was used in Reservoir Dogs. (I have a post on here about the bass player on that record.)
And he was a solo artist, whose single Baker Street made no. 3 in the UK singles chart in 1978 and did one better in the US.
There's an unusually comprehensive Wikipedia entry for Gerry Rafferty, who died in 2011.
