Nottingham Post launches legal challenge over Reform UK council leader's refusal to talk to its journalists

Nottinghamshire Live, the online version of the Nottingham Post, has launched a legal challenge against the refusal by the Reform UK leader of Nottinghamshire County Council to speak to its journalists.
A report on the Live website says:
The authority's leaders have until Thursday (October 2) to respond to the legal letter, which warns further steps may be taken if the council does not respond by reversing the ban.
The letter, sent to the county council by CMS LLP on September 25, sets out the position adopted by Reach Midlands Media Limited, the publisher of Nottinghamshire Live and our print title the Nottingham Post. The letter, written in conjunction with Nottinghamshire Live's in-house legal team, sets out the belief that the decision to issue the ban was without legal basis "due to its irrationality".
The letter, it goes on to say, also suggests that the council leader's decision is in breach of local government regulations, Article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights and Nottinghamshire County Council's councillor code of conduct.
As I said when the ban was first imposed, it is a reminder of how much Reform politicians admire Donald Trump. I hope this challenge succeeds: there's little enough political coverage in many local newspapers as it is.
