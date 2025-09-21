The Association: Windy

This, says Rhino, was the sound of the summer of 1967 in the United States, but it wasn't in the UK, where it reached only no. 63 in the singles chart.
Windy was written by written by Ruthann Friedman, who gave two different readings of the song. First she said:
I have heard so many different permutations of what the song was about. Here is the TRUTH. I was sitting on my bed – the apartment on the first floor of David Crosby’s house in Beverly Glenn [sic] – and there was a fellow who came to visit and was sitting there staring at me as if he was going to suck the life out of me. So I started to fantasize about what kind of a guy I would like to be with, and that was Windy – a guy (fantasy).
Later it was:
These days, looking back at myself in my mid to late 20s, I finally realized I was talking about me in that song, and how I wanted to be.
But as Philip Pullman said:
I can join in discussions about my books, because I too have read them, but my opinions have no greater authority than anyone else's just because I wrote them.
