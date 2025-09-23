Tuesday, September 23, 2025

The former Unitarian Church in West Hill Road, Bournemouth

Bournemouth was my first Liberal Democrat Conference in I don't know how many years - I suspect the last one was in the same town in 2008.

And, of course, many of the people I knew then aren't at conference these days. So next time I attend Conference, and I don't intend waiting another 17 years, I shall make more effort to go to events and fringe meetings.

I was more ready for  the internet cafe (ask your parents) in St Michael's Road from which I posted an edition of the Britblog Roundup (ask your parents) no longer being there.

Anyway, this time I kept passing a fascinating piece of Victorian Nonconformist fantasy on the way from the Metropole back to my own hotel.

Alwyn Ladell knows all about it.

The Unitarian Church, designed by Lawson & Donkin and built 1890, had seating for 400 persons. When the dwindling congregation sold the building it became a "mediaeval" banqueting hall, then a burlesque and cabaret venue, before a more sympathetic restoration and conversion to offices.

He also quotes it's Listing as saying it offers:

A very rich mannerist interpretation of mediaeval items coupled with imaginative freestyle touches.

