The former Unitarian Church in West Hill Road, Bournemouth

And, of course, many of the people I knew then aren't at conference these days. So next time I attend Conference, and I don't intend waiting another 17 years, I shall make more effort to go to events and fringe meetings.
I was more ready for the internet cafe (ask your parents) in St Michael's Road from which I posted an edition of the Britblog Roundup (ask your parents) no longer being there.
Anyway, this time I kept passing a fascinating piece of Victorian Nonconformist fantasy on the way from the Metropole back to my own hotel.
Alwyn Ladell knows all about it.
The Unitarian Church, designed by Lawson & Donkin and built 1890, had seating for 400 persons. When the dwindling congregation sold the building it became a "mediaeval" banqueting hall, then a burlesque and cabaret venue, before a more sympathetic restoration and conversion to offices.
He also quotes it's Listing as saying it offers:
A very rich mannerist interpretation of mediaeval items coupled with imaginative freestyle touches.
