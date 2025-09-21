Ed Davey wants to change Lib Dem policy on national ID cards

The big news from today at the Liberal Democrat Conference in Bournemouth is that the leadership wants to change the party's policy of opposing the introduction of a compulsory national identity card.
A fringe meeting at eight o'clock this morning, reports the BBC, showed strong support for the our existing policy of opposing the introduction of compulsory national identity cards:
The majority of those present argued against digital ID cards, over civil liberties and data security concerns, among other things.
Veteran MP Alistair Carmichael told the meeting: "It seems to me if we are going to go along with the Labour Party on this then we are saying 'we are quite happy to trust the government on this'.
"And I think the day we start saying we trust the government is the day that we stop being a liberal party."
He added: "I think it is ocean-going nonsense to change our mind at that this stage."
But Ed Davey, in a question-and-answer session later in the day, said "times have changed" and the party should look at the issue again and not be "knee-jerk" in its opposition.
The same BBC report says:
He said he had been impressed by a visit to Estonia, where a liberal government had brought in digital ID that he said was "very different" to the scheme proposed by Tony Blair when he was prime minister.
If a UK system was about "giving individuals power to access public services" Sir Ed said he could be in favour because "that could increase people's freedom and rights", but he warned against a model that could be abused by an "authoritarian" government.
The journalist chairing the session then called for a show of hands on the idea of reconsidering our policy of opposing compulsory ID cards. Someone who was there told me there was 40 per cent supported for the idea, but the BBC report claims that two-thirds of those present supported it.
So what headlines are we hoping for if Labour brings a bill forward?
"Liberal Democrats call for different sort of national ID card" doesn't sound like something that will enthuse journalists or voters. Maybe we will end up abstaining on this too?
I was at the 8am meeting and I would say that while there was qualified support for a voluntary ID card scheme with adequate protections, there was almost unanimous rejection of compulsory ID cards. My perspective was that we should campaign on a platform of ‘No digital ID without a comprehensive bill of rights’.ReplyDelete