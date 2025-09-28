Amyl and The Sniffers: Guided By Angels

The Guardian says:
It’s a distinctly Australian sound that had the Guardian’s UK music critic Michael Hann reaching for new genre titles: "Oz thug rock"? "Yob-glam punk"? Others find it hard to place.
And BBC News was on to them and their singer Amy Taylor as early as 2019:
The band take their name from a mix of her own first name and the liquid chemical drug amyl nitrite, which won a late exclusion from the UK ban on legal highs back in 2016.
The Government had planned to prohibit the substance - commonly known in the UK as "poppers" - leading to Tory MP Crispin Blunt "outing" himself as a recreational user and declaring the proposed ban on its supply as "fantastically stupid".
"In Australia we call poppers Amyl," she explains, "So you sniff it, it lasts for 30 seconds and then you have a headache - and that's what we're like!"
