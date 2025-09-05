John Rogers walks through 1300 years of London history in Fulham

This is such an appealing video that it makes me want to visit Fulham myself.
Its billing on YouTube explains:
Our walk starts Fulham Broadway and the old Walham Green Station. We then cross Eel Brook Common to New Kings Road and Parson's Green.
After a quick browse in the brilliant Hurlingham Books we look inside All Saints Church Fulham before entering Bishop's Park. The park was noted for its fabulous plants and trees as far back as the 16th century and today is still one of London's finest parks.
The mile-long moat was said to have been built by Danes in the 9th century to protect their camp from flooding. The land has been in the possession of the Bishops of London since 691 and was their country home from 704 to 1972 - an incredible 1300 years. The current Fulham Palace boasts a magnificent Tudor courtyard and a beautiful walled garden.
From the palace we stroll and the Thames riverside walk to Craven Cottage home to Fulham FC.
Talking of the football club, it's worth noting the asymmetry of the relationship between Chelsea and Fulham. Chelsea fans have a soft spot for Fulham and may go to watch them if their club doesn't have a game. Fulham fans hate Chelsea.
