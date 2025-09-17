"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Peter Gabriel: Here Comes the Flood
Peter Gabriel wrote Here Comes the Flood soon after he left Genesis in 1975, and it appears on his first solo album. This stripped-down version comes from a 1979 Kate Bush Christmas special.
