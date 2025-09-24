Wednesday, September 24, 2025

A sure sign the tide is turning against Nigel Farage: Boris Johnson has condemned him


This is significant. Michael Heseltine once described Boris Johnson as:

"a man who waits to see the way the crowd is running and then dashed in front and says 'Follow me'."

  1. Anonymous24 September, 2025 22:36

    I think this is actually a sign that the tide has finally turned irreversibly away from Boris.

