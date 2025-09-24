"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
A sure sign the tide is turning against Nigel Farage: Boris Johnson has condemned him
This is significant. Michael Heseltine once described Boris Johnson as:
"a man who waits to see the way the crowd is running and then dashed in front and says 'Follow me'."
I think this is actually a sign that the tide has finally turned irreversibly away from Boris.ReplyDelete