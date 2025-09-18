Thursday, September 18, 2025

"Liberalism" doesn't need an essence to be a meaningful concept

When I was reviewing Liberalism by Jonathan Parry for the latest issue of Liberator, I thought of saying that he argues that Liberalism doesn't have a single essence but is rather a collection of family resemblances.

Here John Searle and Bryan Magee discuss Wittgenstein's later theory of meaning and his concept of a family resemblance in particular. I think they make it wonderfully clear.

You can download that issue of Liberator (no. 431) for free from the magazine's website.

