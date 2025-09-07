Jimmy Young: Chain Gang

Yes, it's that Jimmy Young. The Fifties crooner, turned Sixties DJ. turned public affairs broadcaster, whose Radio 2 show lasted 30 years and attracted an audience of five million.
Chain Gang was released as a single in March 1956, before Heartbreak Hotel reached the UK. And I think it's rather wonderful.
Thanks to Andy Lewis, who played Chain Gang on his Soho Radio show last Sunday, for posting about this record on Bluesky. He said it's "a contender for the first proper British rock & roll record".
