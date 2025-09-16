Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Lord Bonkers' Diary: A damned shame

Lord Bonkers may have hunted Trotskyists in his younger days, but there's no doubt he's on the side of the working man and woman.

Friday

Freddie and Fiona’s friends will be popping champagne corks, but I think the resignation of Angela Rayner is a damned shame. For an outfit that styles itself “the Labour Party”, the present government is notably short of people who give you the impression they’ve ever done a hard day’s work. 

And given that half the last Conservative cabinet owned more houses then even I do, they should have kept their snoots out of the affair. Who knows what close scrutiny of their paperwork would reveal?

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

