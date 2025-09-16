Lord Bonkers' Diary: A damned shame

Friday
Freddie and Fiona’s friends will be popping champagne corks, but I think the resignation of Angela Rayner is a damned shame. For an outfit that styles itself “the Labour Party”, the present government is notably short of people who give you the impression they’ve ever done a hard day’s work.
And given that half the last Conservative cabinet owned more houses then even I do, they should have kept their snoots out of the affair. Who knows what close scrutiny of their paperwork would reveal?
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
