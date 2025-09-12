Lord Bonkers' Diary: Dallas and its notorious School Book Suppository

Monday
You will rarely hear me defend Donald Trump. As far as I’m concerned, the sooner he visits Dallas and its notorious School Book Suppository the better. Nevertheless, I declined to join the Dutch concert of ridicule that greeted his appearance on the roof of the White House the other day, for I am often to be found on the roof of Bonkers Hall myself.
Up here, I can keep an eye out for Well-Behaved Orphans trying to scale the wall, make sure Meadowcroft is not slacking and scan the horizon in case the Duke of Rutland is up to his old tricks. This afternoon I’m enjoying the sight of muckspreading taking place on the fields next to Freddie and Fiona’s weekend cottage.
You may say this is unseasonal, but I’m told the pair were talking in the Bonkers Arms the other evening of taking a ”cheeky midweek break”, so it seems exceedingly well timed to me.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
