Corby man who set up vigilante group to protect women and children admits violent assault on former partner

The Northamptonshire Chronicle reports:
A man who started a vigilante group to ‘protect women and children’ has admitted carrying out a shocking attack on his former partner.
Reece McCarron started his controversial patrol group ‘The Corby Guard’ just three weeks ago, claiming he and his pals were carrying out public protection duties, to widespread public condemnation. He has also been responsible for putting up some of the town’s lamp-post flags, regularly posting footage on his social media accounts.
But this weekend he carried out a shameful drunken assault on his former partner, a video of which has been shared by people across Corby.
There was more about the Corby Guard in the NN Journal earlier this month.
No comments:
Post a Comment