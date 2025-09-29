North Yorkshire anti-fracking campaigners welcome new Lib Dem climate and nature policy

The Liberal Democrats’ new Climate and Nature policy For People, For Planet, adopted at Bournemouth, has won approval from anti-cracking campaigners in Yorkshire, reports York Mix:
Chris Garforth, from Frack Free Coastal Communities, said: "Finally, a clear-cut, no-nonsense proposal from a major political party that leaves none of the wiggle room that oil and gas companies and politicians have been using to their advantage for so long.
"Time now for Ed Miliband and the Labour government to take a similar unequivocal stand for the climate, environment and economy."
This praise, explains the website, comes as North Yorkshire Council is assessing an application to extract gas at Burniston, near Scarborough using the proppant squeeze method. This has been described as "small-scale fracking" and is seen by campaigners as a loophole in the UK’s moratorium on fossil fuel extraction.
