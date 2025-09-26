Friday, September 26, 2025

Blues Britannia: Can Blue Men Sing the Whites?

This is the first part of a programme broadcast by the BBC in 2009 – YouTube will offer you the other five.

There is some great music and lots of relevant talking heads, but I have two complaints:

  1. The programme accepts the stereotyped view of the 1950s and even adds to it. It wasn't just sexual intercourse that was invented in 1963, but colour vision too.
  2. There's not a mention of the Spencer Davis Group – see the opening of this documentary on Steve Winwood to see what they were doing in this era.

