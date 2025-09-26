Blues Britannia: Can Blue Men Sing the Whites?

This is the first part of a programme broadcast by the BBC in 2009 – YouTube will offer you the other five.
There is some great music and lots of relevant talking heads, but I have two complaints:
- The programme accepts the stereotyped view of the 1950s and even adds to it. It wasn't just sexual intercourse that was invented in 1963, but colour vision too.
- There's not a mention of the Spencer Davis Group – see the opening of this documentary on Steve Winwood to see what they were doing in this era.
