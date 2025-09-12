Keir Starmer didn't speak to the junior ministers he sacked

My impression that Keir Starmer possesses vanishingly few of the qualities required of a good prime minister is reinforced by a story from this afternoon's Politico Cheat Sheet:
Scoop Scoop – not helping matters:
Playbook PM has picked up anger among the ex-junior ministers sacked in the reshuffle that Starmer did not wield the knife himself. Tony Blair, David Cameron and Boris Johnson are all said to have sacked ministers themselves, in person wherever possible or on the phone if needed. But Starmer left the task to his new Chief Whip Jonathan Reynolds and his new minister for making-shit-happen Darren Jones. One of those dumped said it showed “poor people management” from Starmer.
Not all gossip is true, of course – I have it on good authority that the PopBitch story the other week about the staff of a Cotswold pub refusing to serve JD Vance was hooey – but Politico is highly rated as a source.
Thanks to Tom King for flagging this up.
No comments:
Post a Comment