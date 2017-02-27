Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, February 27, 2017
A short introduction to the Somersetshire Coal Canal
People today seem surprised that there were coal mines in Somerset within living memory.
My mother lived down there in the 1950s and remembers how strange it seemed when a bus drew up in the centre of a rural village and men with coal-blackened faces got out.
This video tells the story of the canal that was built to serve those mines.
There is more about the Somersetshire or Somerset Coal Canal on Wikipedia.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment