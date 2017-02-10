Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, February 10, 2017
Corwen to Rhyl: The Vale of Clwyd Railway
This North Wales line opened in 1858. It was closed to passengers in 1955 and to freight in 1962.
You can read its history on the Rhyl History Club site and on the Corwen station page on Disused Stations.
