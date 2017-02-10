Friday, February 10, 2017

Corwen to Rhyl: The Vale of Clwyd Railway



This North Wales line opened in 1858. It was closed to passengers in 1955 and to freight in 1962.

You can read its history on the Rhyl History Club site and on the Corwen station page on Disused Stations.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)