Sunday, February 05, 2017

Kevin Ayers: Oh! Wot a Dream



Last week's magpie went down well, so here is another bird.

Oh! Wot a Dream is about Kevin Ayers' friend Syd Barrett,the founder of Pink Floyd. I detect the influence of Lewis Carroll and Viv Stanshall too.

This performance comes from the same Old Grey Whistle Test session as Shouting in a Bucket Blues.
wolfi said...

Is this Viv Stanshall who cooperated with Steve Winwood on Arc of a diver?

His life seems to have been cut short - what a pity.

05 February, 2017 12:42

