Sunday, February 05, 2017
Kevin Ayers: Oh! Wot a Dream
Last week's magpie went down well, so here is another bird.
Oh! Wot a Dream is about Kevin Ayers' friend Syd Barrett,the founder of Pink Floyd. I detect the influence of Lewis Carroll and Viv Stanshall too.
This performance comes from the same Old Grey Whistle Test session as Shouting in a Bucket Blues.
1 comment:
Is this Viv Stanshall who cooperated with Steve Winwood on Arc of a diver?
His life seems to have been cut short - what a pity.
