Help fund Market Harborough's Arts Fresco street theatre festival

The next Arts Fresco, Market Harborough's international street theatre festival, will take place on 10 September 2017.
The organisers write on their blog:
To ensure the long term future of Arts Fresco, we need to look at alternative methods of fundraising. Enter Crowdfunder, an online fundraising website.
If everyone who came to the festival last year donated a tenner on our page, we'd raise enough funds to keep the event going for the next three years. That could make Arts Fresco a sustainable event for Harborough, able to draw the best street theatre acts from the UK and abroad. ...
Please help us keep Harborough on the street theatre map, donate whatever you can afford, and share the link with all your friends, ask them to share with their friends, and let's see how much fun we can bring to this wonderful town of ours.Now visit the Arts Fresco Crowdfunder page (and enjoy a video of Musical Ruth while you are there).
