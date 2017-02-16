Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Closure notice for the Settle & Carlisle
If you enjoyed this week's footage of Tornado hauling scheduled passenger trains, remember that the authorities tried to close the Settle & Carlisle line in the early 1980s.
This is the closure notice that was posted at the time.
The local transport users' consultative committee held a hearing in Appleby, and a former fellow member of the University of York Railway Society was one of the people to give evidence.
As I recall, he spoke about the line's importance as a way of giving cyclists and walkers access to the Dales.
The transport minister Paul Channon originally announced that he was minded to agree to the line's closure, but so effective was the campaign to save it that he was obliged to change his mind.
