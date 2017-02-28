Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Fruitcake on fruitcake: Ukip goes to war with itself



Ukip's main donor wants to deselect its only MP and says he will stand against him at the next election if necessary.

The party's former leader is backing the donor. Its current leader seems to have disappeared from the face of the Earth.

When I wrote a couple of weeks ago that the Brexiteers would probably end up fighting one another, I did not expect it to happen so soon.

Still, you have to laugh.


