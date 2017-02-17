Friday, February 17, 2017

Paul Nuttall's website is still down but you can read it here


Two days on and Paul Nuttall's website is still "undergoing scheduled maintenance".

Yeah. Right.

If you are experiencing withdrawal symptoms, do not despair.

Thanks to the wonders of the Wayback Machine you can still enjoy every word.

If it ever comes back on line, you can be sure textual scholars will be comparing the two versions to see exactly what has been deleted.
