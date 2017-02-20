Monday, February 20, 2017

Oswestry to Welshpool part 4



We have been to OswestryLlanclys and Llanymynech.

This last part offers an unsatisfactory walk to Welshpool.

Whoever agreed that the station there should be moved so a new road could be built deserves a particularly imaginative punishment.

Readers comment: Thank goodness we have seen the last of this line.

 Liberal England replies: Don't be so sure.
