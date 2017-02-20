Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, February 20, 2017
Oswestry to Welshpool part 4
We have been to Oswestry, Llanclys and Llanymynech.
This last part offers an unsatisfactory walk to Welshpool.
Whoever agreed that the station there should be moved so a new road could be built deserves a particularly imaginative punishment.
Readers comment: Thank goodness we have seen the last of this line.
Liberal England replies: Don't be so sure.
