Angela Rayner thinks the Tories are "selling off" the green belt

We know Richard Burgon is a laughing stock, but Angela Rayner has been getting good notices - at least from her colleagues.The gov't should not be selling off our green belt to private developers;we need low cost housing built with the right public infrastructure— Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) February 7, 2017
So how to explain this tweet she sent today?
The government, of course, cannot sell off the green belt because it does not own it. The debate is about whether local authorities should be allowed or compelled to grant developers permission to build on it.
I think we are entitled to expect a member of the shadow cabinet to have grasped that.
But then I am puzzled by all the talk in the media about local authorities being forced to sell their land.
Are local authorities really sitting on large land holding? Maybe large authorities are, but when I was a councillor in a rural district 30 years ago we owned very little land even then.
I suspect a lot of journalists don't understand this debate either
