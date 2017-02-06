Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, February 06, 2017
Bentlawnt and the Hope Valley, Shropshire
This is deep Shropshire, west of the Stiperstones and hard against the Welsh border.
The video blends stunning drone shots from today with photos from 50 years ago or more.
Some of the locations have featured on this blog, including Hope church and the new Hope school.
In one of the photographs of the farm sale you can see the while hillocks of Snailbeach in the distance.
The structure shown on the 19th century photograph of the lead workings at Roman Gravels was blown up by the Royal Engineers during Word War II as a training exercise.
