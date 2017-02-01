Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Questions raised over Paul Nuttall's claim to live in Stoke-on-Trent



Ukip leader Paul Nuttall may have broken electoral law by giving an incorrect address on his official nomination form for this month’s by-election in Stoke, reports Channel 4 News.

If a prosecution does take, place the interview he gave to Michael Crick may form part of the prosecution case.

