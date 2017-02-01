Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Questions raised over Paul Nuttall's claim to live in Stoke-on-Trent
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall may have broken electoral law by giving an incorrect address on his official nomination form for this month’s by-election in Stoke, reports Channel 4 News.
If a prosecution does take, place the interview he gave to Michael Crick may form part of the prosecution case.
Meanwhile, if you want to help the Liberal Democrats in Stoke Central or Copeland, full details are on the party website,
