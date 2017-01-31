Queen to seek asylum at Bonkers Hall?

Leicester Mercury reports that the Queen will be visiting Leicester Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service on April 13:
Leicester Cathedral announced today that Her Majesty, accompanied by Prince Philip, would be handing out Maundy Money to 91 men and 91 women during a service in the city.
The tradition dates back to the year 600AD and each year the Queen visits a different cathedral.
Leicester is the only one of the 42 Anglican cathedrals in England Her Majesty has not been to on a Maundy Thursday.Some will be miffed that Leicester has been made to wait so long, but these days the cathedral has an English monarch of its own.
There is also the possibility that the Queen may seek asylum in the city to avoid having to meet Donald Trump.
Or, more agreeably, the Bonkers Hall Estate is only a dozen miles down the A47.
