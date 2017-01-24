"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Woody Allen on dealing with Nazis
For the past few days everyone has been tweeting this clip from Manhattan.
Whatever your view of violence (and Woody Allen), it represents a wonderful skewering of a certain. self-satisfied, view of the world.
